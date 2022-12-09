By Morgan Guyer

Both the girls and boys Nodaway Valley Thunder Basketball Teams were able to play in the first place games of the Platte Valley Invitational at Bearcat Arena December 2.

The boys came away with the first place trophy, beating Stewartsville/Osborn 53 – 46. The Thunder were in command throughout, but the WildCards were able to provide a scare late, coming back to make it a close game before Nodaway Valley pulled away. Thunder’s Head Coach Shawn Emerson knows the importance of this victory and seeing his team lift that trophy.

“This tournament was great for us, because it was a lot of teams that were very similar,” Emerson said. “The guys did a great job of following the game plan, and I didn’t know if they had it in them to be disciplined, but they did. It’s just a momentum thing for us. I’m excited.”

The girls fell just short in their game against St. Joseph Christian, falling 42 – 36. The Thunder never gave up however, making a late run to make the game close before the Lions were able seal the victory. Head Coach Mitch Barnes is proud of his team.

“I am proud of their effort, and I never question their heart,” Barnes said. “We just have to do the little things. That’s what we will continue to focus on.

It was the first year of the Platte Valley Invitational where the final games were played at Bearcat Arena on the campus of Northwest. It provided an opportunity for the athletes to play in collegiate level environment and arena.

Both teams will now travel to Albany for a doubleheader on December 9, with the girls tipping off at 6 pm, and the boys to follow at 7:30 pm.