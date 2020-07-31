Due to COVID-19, the third annual Children’s Business Fair changed both date and location. Trying to lessen health concerns, CBF was held outdoors at Beal Park July 25. The warm and humid morning saw 18 businesses of young entrepreneurs offering a wide variety of products from the two shelterhouses.

To make the event special, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for each business. Videos were also shot and posted to Facebook Live to highlight each business by age group. Starting the morning off was Titus and Mace McKim proprietors of Longshot Shells. Filming for the chamber was member Gentry Martin. The McKim brothers were selling items they had made utilizing recycled shotgun shells.