Charles “Chuck” Tillman Goff, 81, Maryville, died surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 am, Monday, July 1, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Maryville.

The funeral services will begin at 11 am at the church. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts may be given to the Nancy Goff Memorial Scholarship in Chuck’s memory. The memorial is at Northwest Missouri State University in care of the advancement office.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.