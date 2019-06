Florence Eula Harris, 92, Sedalia, formerly of Hopkins, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Fairview Nursing Home, Sedalia.

Services will be 10 am, Friday, June 28 at the Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with Rosanna Chapter Order of Eastern Star Services. Burial will be in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Online condolences can be made to the family at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.