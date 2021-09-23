Charlene Lee Davison Thompson died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Parkdale Nursing Home.

She was born January 12, 1931, to Chester and Lavern Looker Davison. In 1949, she graduated from Horace Mann High School, Maryville.

In June of 1949, she married James B. “Jimmie” Thompson. He preceded her in death in 1997.

Graveside services were held Saturday, September 18 at Miriam Cemetery, with Reverend Kim Mitchell officiating.

Memorials may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital, c/o Price Funeral Home in Maryville.

