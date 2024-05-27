College Baseball Top 25 Rankings

This week’s map is a proportional symbol map displaying current NCAA Div. I Collegiate Baseball Rankings. Tennessee, Kentucky, Clemson, Texas A&M, and Arkansas lead the way. Eighteen of the twenty-five teams are located in the South. Southeastern dominance along with PAC-12 teams correlate with traditional baseball hotbeds. This pattern is very similar to the baseball player origins map. Leaving little doubt, as to the role climate plays in college baseball success.