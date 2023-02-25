Hype Nutrition, located at 830 South Main, is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce February Business of the Month.

Owned and operated by Reba Dyche, Hype Nutrition has been in business and a Chamber member for about a year and a half. Hype’s loyal customers appreciate its quality products and fast, friendly service, particularly its delivery to local businesses. Hype runs holiday specials and maintains a menu with lots of choices: teas, coffees, snacks, breakfast items and even merchandise. It has something for everyone and service with a smile. The Chamber is proud to have Hype as a member and a community partner.

The Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service and professional relationships. To be eligible, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and meet at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

The Chamber urges others to help in recognizing an outstanding area business by nominating it for a Business of the Month award.

Nominations may be made by any customer or Chamber member. All nominations must be submitted on the Business of the Month Nomination form accessible by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission. When nominating a business, please keep the following in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long term commitment to local economic growth, and proactive hiring standards for community members. Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.