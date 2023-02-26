By Morgan Guyer

The North Nodaway and Northeast Nodaway Girls Basketball Teams started district play on February 21 in Ravenwood.

Northeast Nodaway High School had the honor of hosting the Class 1 District 16 girls games this season. In the first game of the night, North Nodaway fell to South Holt 25 – 42. From start to finish it was a physical game, but the fourth seed South Holt were too much on the night for the Mustangs. North Nodaway hung around for most of the game, but were unable to cut into the lead enough to have the win. North Nodaway ends their season with a 9 – 14 record.

The next game on the night was a battle of the Bluejays and Blue Jays, as Northeast Nodaway faced off against Rock Port. Northeast Nodaway came away with the victory 49 – 42 in another very physical battle. Northeast Nodaway led from start to finish, but Rock Port stayed within striking distance. They even had the lead down to 36 – 33 early in the fourth quarter. Northeast Nodaway was able to hold on however, even with Sophomore Baylie Busby fouling out in the fourth quarter.