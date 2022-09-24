Carolyn Marie Hamilton Hansen, 57, Maryville, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in St. Joseph.

She was born November 15, 1964, in Des Moines, IA, to Harry and Joan Hamilton. She graduated from West Nodaway High School in 1983. She was a lifelong resident of Nodaway County.

In 1989, she married Cary Hansen. They divorced several years later.

Mrs. Hansen worked for NOCOMO Industries for 16 years.

Mrs. Hansen’s body has been cremated. Memorial graveside service and burial will be at 2 pm, Tuesday, September 27 at the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.