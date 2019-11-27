Carmelita Mary Wiederholt, 78, Ravenwood, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at her home.

She was born April 25, 1941, in Maryville, to Lester C. and Mary M. Bailey Kelmel. She was a 1959 graduate of Horace Mann High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On January 4, 1964, she married Marvin A. Wiederholt in Maryville.

Mrs. Wiederholt worked as a receptionist for Energizer, Maryville.

Mrs. Wiederholt’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

A memorial Mass was held Wednesday, November 27 at St. Joseph’s Parish, Parnell. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.