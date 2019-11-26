Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County has named Ashley Mikkelsen and her family as its 11th partner. With Habitat’s assistance, the family has taken ownership of an existing home in Maryville.

The community is invited to an open house and blessing of the home at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The home is located at 1315 E. Jenkins St. in Maryville.

Mikkelsen and her four children – Olivia, 11; twins Genevieve and Carter, 9; and Cameron, 7 – have moved into a home Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County and its volunteers completed in 2017. Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County purchased the home from Joshua and Alea Mullins – the local Habitat affiliate’s ninth partner family – when the family decided to relocate.

Mikkelsen, a single mother, has been employed as an emergency medical technician for 14 years in Clarinda, Iowa. The family has lived in Maryville for nine years, most recently in a three-bedroom apartment.

“I’m very excited and I’m very grateful to the Board,” Ashley said upon receiving the news from Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County’s Executive Board. “We’ve moved a lot, but we’ve been wanting our forever home, so this will be it.”

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is a non-profit, nondenominational Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and invites people from all walks of life to work in partnership to build houses with individuals and families in need. It offers partner families an opportunity to help themselves, to own a decent, affordable home of their own, which they pay for and maintain.

Partner families invest hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” into their homes and the homes of others. Habitat homes are sold at no profit and with no interest charged. Mortgage payments are placed in a revolving fund and used to finance additional houses.

Volunteers provide construction labor, and individuals, churches and corporate sponsors provide money and materials to build Habitat houses.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is one of more than 50 affiliates and campus chapters in the state of Missouri. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County, visit www.nodawayhabitat.org.