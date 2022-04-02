Candidate filing for those seeking election of county and state offices closed on March 29. Individuals who filed to run are listed with their party affiliation.

The Primary Election, where voters choose only one party ballot to vote from, is August 2 and the General Election is November 8.

Nodaway County

Presiding Commissioner

Republican: Bill Walker, Maryville.

County Clerk

Republican: Melinda Patton, Maryville.

Prosecuting Attorney

Republican: Tina Deiter, Maryville.

Recorder

Republican: Lisa Nickerson, Maryville; Renae Sturm, Maryville.

Associate Circuit Judge

Republican: Robert L. “Bob” Rice, Maryville.

Circuit Clerk

Republican: Elaine M. Wilson, Maryville.

Missouri

State Rep – District 1

Republican: Jasper Logan, Burlington Jct.; Alan Bennett, Barnard; Holly Kay Cronk, Skidmore; Michelle Horner, King City; Jeff Farnan, Stanberry.

Democrat: Jess Piper, Maryville. State Senator – District 12

Republican: Delus Johnson, Country Club; J. Eggleston, Maysville; Rusty Black, Chillicothe.

Democrat: Michael J. Baumli, Maryville.

State Auditor

Republican: David Gregory, St. Louis; Scott Fitzpatrick, Shell Knob.

Democrat: Alan Green, Florissant.

Libertarian: John A. Hartwig Jr., St. Louis.

US Rep – District 6

Republican: Brandon Kleinmeyer, Parkville; Dakota Shultz, Greentop; Sam Graves, Tarkio; John Dady, Troy; Christopher Ryan, Liberty.

Democrat: Henry Martin, Kansas City; Charles West, Canton; Michael Howard, Moscow Mills.

Libertarian: Edward A. (Andy) Maidment, Kearney.

US Senator

Pursuant to section 115.361, RSMo, candidate filing will reopen for the office of US Senator during normal business hours from Tuesday, April 5 to Friday, April 8.