The Nodaway County Commissioners, with the aid of Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins, printed a new guide to Maryville and Nodaway County as a resource for travelers arriving in the county.

With the theme of “Eat, Play, Shop, Stay,” the tourism brochure was created by Diane Leight, a local designer, and printed by Rush Printing Co. The 13×19” quad-fold colorful piece has a large map of Maryville with over 120 businesses designated. A slightly smaller map of Nodaway County is also featured with 55 destinations noted. Each of the places denoted on the map offer shopping, eating, activities or overnight accommodations.

“We’re pleased with the final brochure and are just beginning to get the distribution out in the area,” said Jenkins.

There will be additional maps printed and spread throughout the area as the summer months approach.