Gerald Ray “Buzz” Dew, 82, Flatonia, TX, formerly of Burlington, Jct, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.

He was born September 8, 1937, in Burlington Jct, to Woodrow W. Dew and Gertrude Watkins Dew. He grew up in Nodaway County on a farm and graduated from Maryville High School.

On August 10, 1957, he married Peggy Lee Shipman.

Memorial services are pending.