Frederick “Fred” John Von Behren, 73, Maryville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born August 14, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, IA, to John and Shirley Easterly Von Behren. He grew up in the Cedar Rapids, IA area and graduated from Anamosa High School in 1964.

On October 3, 1965, he married Sandra Sue Wink, in Monticello, IA.

Mr. Von Behren’s body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. He would not want to risk others’ health with the Covid-19 virus and public health risks and therefore chose to forgo formal services.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the family for a scholarship fund to be determined.

