The Burlington Jct. City Council met March 11 to discuss city business.

Dave Atkins of the Midwest Associates Program was in attendance to answer any questions about the MoDNR lagoon project. Atkins discussed the plans of the project with the board and they stated they are open to any help he could offer. Atkins will stay in touch and looks forward to helping the city.

City Manager Jo Anna Marriott gave the financial report. The bond payment was $13,875, and Marriott confirmed the following payments as well. RS Electric bid, $12,125; lagoon environmental review, $5,000; and Jackson Plumbing, $9,762.38. She also confirmed that all the bank accounts have been reconciled.

All of the hydrants have been flushed around town. The water plant has been pumping water, but is not operating as it should. RS Electric, St. Joseph, is working on the plant to improve it. The water plant will also need another heater and dehumidifier soon. The water tower control new screen has been installed and is working properly as well.

The board approved requesting sealed bids for mowing, and also placing the city park old metal slide for sealed bids.