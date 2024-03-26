The Nodaway County Ambulance District met on March 13 to discuss district business.

The Hopkins Rescue Squad reported it has a new member, and the Ravenwood Squad would like to look at upgrading extrication equipment, and is looking at funding options.

Reports

Director of Operations Jared McQueen. The front door glass has been replaced, but the district is still waiting on parts for the garage door. McQueen discussed with the board about the possibility of paying full-time employees a retention payment or a morale improvement payment. The board would like for some proposals to be brought to the next meeting.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. Staff is getting more of the old invoices paid. Schieffer is working on the Medicare ground ambulance data collection that is due in May, and has also assisted in getting online banking set up.

Training Manager Becky Mercer. There was a quarterly CPR training session on March 14 that Lane Huitt taught.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments of $12,955.77 were approved, and invoices to be sent for collections were approved at $8,724.19.

The board approved giving a $100 stipend for employees that come in to cover others who called in sick.

EMS week will be May 19-25, and the board set a limit of $6,000 for recognition of that week. Staff has contacted the bowling alley about renting it for three hours for the staff and county rescue members.

The board went into closed session to discuss personnel.