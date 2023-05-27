Kimberlie Ann “Kim” Allen, 69, Maryville, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born October 16, 1953, in Fairfax, to Harvey and Donna Leigh Williams.

On October 28, 1972, she married Terry Allen.

Mrs. Allen’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 pm, Friday, May 26 at Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the Weathermon Cemetery, 37711 Mercury Road, Guilford, MO 64457.

