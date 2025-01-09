Brian T. LaRose, 60, Walterboro, SC, died Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at his home.

He was born May 29, 1964, to Leland and Judy Burns LaRose, at Beaufort Naval Hospital in SC. He graduated from Maryville High School, Maryville, in 1982.

Mr. LaRose enlisted in the US Army Reserves as a veterinary technician. Transitioning to active duty in 1986, he graduated Warrant Officer Candidate School, Warrant Officer Pilot Training, and US Army Flight School in 1989 as a Chief Warrant Officer and Medevac Pilot. He served his country with distinction for 13 years, including a tour in the Gulf War during Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He retired at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CWO2), in 1995.

After his military service, he continued his education and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the Upper Iowa University in 1996. He became widely known as a “fixer” in a wide array of chain retail stores, retirement communities, logistical facilities operations, and later, the hospitality industry.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm Sunday, January 12, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial with full military honors will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

The family will greet friends from noon until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Javelan chapter of the First Responder Foundation. Javelan, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing service dogs to enrich the lives of military veterans (specifically with PTSD), enabling independence and life-changing support. https:// firstrespondersfoundation.org/ donate/.

