Dale Leroy Wood, 82, Crown Point, IN, died Monday, December 16, 2024, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

He was born November 5, 1942, in Maryville, to Homer and Avil Lynch Wood. He graduated from Elmo High School in 1960, and Northwest Missouri State College in 1964 with a bachelor of science in education. He later earned a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University.

On August 12, 1967, he married Diana Hagberg.

Mr. Wood served his country in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged. He had a career in accounting, the majority of which he spent at Meade Electric Company in Indiana.

Services are being held at 11 am, Monday, January 13 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Burial will take place at LaMar Cemetery, Elmo, after a luncheon.

