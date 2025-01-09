Jack Colwell, 87, Stanberry, died Monday, January 6, 2025, at Countryside Village in King City.

He was born January 4, 1938, in Maryville, to Harry T. and Eva M. Winslow Colwell Powers. He was a 1956 graduate of Horace Mann High School.

On March 17, 1956, he married Tanis M. Hunt in Maryville. She survives of the home.

Mr. Colwell served in the United States Army. He worked as a welder for Rocky Flats in Colorado.

He was a member of Patee Park Baptist Church in St. Joseph where he volunteered at their food pantry.

Services will be at noon Monday, January 13 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

