Brent Osborn, 59, Chippewa Lake, OH, formerly of Maryville, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 from a heart attack.

Mr. Osborn was born August 11, 1961 to Harold “Sonny” and Donna Osborn, Independence.

He lived in Independence, Gallatin and Maryville before moving to Ohio. He attended Maryville High School and went to the Latter Day Saints Church. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 75.

He was a plumber by trade.

Survivors are his father, step mother, Carol Jean Osborn; son, Daryl Osborn, Ohio; sister, Pam Osborn, Ohio and brother, Steve Osborn, Tennessee.