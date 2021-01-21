William Victor “Bill” Spire, Jr., 74, Clyde, died Monday, January 18, 2021, at his home.

He was born December 10, 1946, in Maryville, to William Victor Sr., and Theresa Bernice Baumli Spire. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1964.

On June 20, 1970, he married Betty J. Graham at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Maryville. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 am, Friday, January 22 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday, January 21 at St. Columba Catholic Church. The parish and family rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm.

Family and friends may stop after 11 am, Wednesday, January 20 at Bram Funeral Home, for viewing and to sign the register.

