Rita McQuinn, 93, Stanberry, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at an Albany hospital.

She was born July 4, 1927, in Clarksdale to Oscar Rudolph and Emma Regina Fisher Buhman.

On June 14, 1949, she married Gerald McQuinn in Clarksdale. He preceded her in death November 24, 2007.

Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, January 18 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the Rita McQuinn Memorial Fund to be designated later

