Missouri Boys State and Girls State for 2024 will occur simultaneously on Lindenwood University’s campus in St. Charles from Saturday, June 22 to Saturday, June 29.

The programs will continue to maintain independent schedules and curriculum but plan to share common resources. Both Missouri Boys State and Missouri Girls State will also be able to enhance their programming by leveraging nationally known speakers and guests. This will allow the programs to join forces for select educational activities and assemblies so that participants are afforded an equal opportunity and an elevated experience during the week.

Boys State and Girls State are unique leadership and citizenship programs whose mission is to further develop the leaders of tomorrow for the betterment of communities across the state and nation.

The program teaches the value of public services and the strength of the individual voice and vote by reinforcing the basic American ideals to help to shape the future of America’s communities. Boys State is sponsored by the Missouri American Legion and Girls State by the Missouri American Legion Auxiliary.

