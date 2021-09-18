The Burlington Jct. Farmers’ Fall Festival will be Saturday, September 18. It begins with breakfast and tractor cruise registration at 7 am at the American Legion. The cruise leaves at 9:30 am.

Two lunches begin at 11 am: pulled pork lunch to benefit the Saddle Club at the cook shack; and the WN After-Prom Committee at the American Legion. Parade line-up and registration at the baseball shelter starts at noon with the parade beginning at 1 pm. Other activities will take place, ending with the 7:30 pm freewill donation movie in the park on the baseball field.