The South Nodaway band is holding a Color Run. It is a 5k run or walk with a children’s 1k fun run. Registration begins at 8 am, Saturday, September 18 at the Barnard Depot. The race begins at 9 am. Runners and walkers are recommended to wear a white T-shirt.

Cost is $25 for the 5k and $10 for the children’s run. Proceeds will benefit the band program.