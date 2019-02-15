The Burlington Jct. City Council gathered around the map during its February 12 meeting to look at the possible streets for spring and summer improvements.

Mayor Justin Plymell and council members recognized the street crew for their snow plowing efforts. Also noted was the Nodaway Township crew for their hauling away of snow from town.

Burlington Jct. streets, just like all towns, have deteriorated with the winter freeze-thaw cycles and snow events. The tax revenue is expected to be nearly $70,000 for the year. Several streets will need more than the asphalt overlay which will involve taking the street down to base and building it back with a crowning across the middle. An estimate was calculated by Scott Conn, employee, that the preparation work for the streets would require $20,000. So the council discussed purchasing a backhoe for city employees to use for this type of work, as well as other future water line issues.

Plymell spoke about the baseball field progress, reporting on the old cook shack demolition, cinder blocks were moved to hold the ditch banks and the possibility of moving four pin oak trees. Weather is slowing other construction details.

The council approved the purchase of a new heater for the water plant at an approximate cost of $800.

The council directed City Secretary Angie Lightner to send out letters to those residents who received a water filter, informing them the filter could now be removed if they would like and they would begin receiving a full water bill statement.