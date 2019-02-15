The Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education selected Brenda Dougan as the 2019-20 school superintendent and she will begin her duties on July 1.

Dougan has been in education for 26 years with 12 years in administration. She has been employed at Ridgeway R-V since 2014 and is currently serving as superintendent. She has a record of working to improve student achievement, strong staff and community engagement.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to serve as the superintendent of schools at Northeast Nodaway,” Dougan said. “I am looking forward to returning home and meeting all of the staff, students and families. I know NEN is a great place where I will be surrounded by an excellent staff and a range of kids from those who are just starting their journey in education to those who are excited about their senior year.”

Dougan and her husband, Randy, have lived in Ravenwood for 28 years. They have three daughters and three grandchildren.

“Northeast Nodaway is looking forward to Brenda Dougan continuing the excellence of the district and to welcoming her into this important leadership position,” Board President Kenny Runde said. “Brenda was selected from a strong list of candidates, and she was deemed to be highly qualified and an excellent match for the current and future needs of the school district.”