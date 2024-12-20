Roger L. Florea, 78, Hopkins, died Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at home in Hopkins.

Mr. Florea was born in 1946 to Orlin and Margaret King Florea, Hopkins.

After starting his elementary school education in a one room schoolhouse, he graduated from North Nodaway R-VI High School in 1964. He was drafted into the military and served in Vietnam. As a sergeant in the US Army, Mr. Florea served his country from 1967 to 1969 and received a Purple Heart. Upon returning home, he obtained a business degree from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, in 1972.

On St. Patrick’s Day in 1969, he married Susan L. Motsinger, and they shared 55 years together. They started their married life in Colorado Springs, CO while he finished his military service at Fort Carson, then moved back to Hopkins, where they maintained a small business as self-employed tax practitioners, plus employment with Peve Feed and Fertilizer, custom combining with friend, Kurby Bovard, a self-employed spraying service and as a seed corn dealer for Dekalb/Pfizer. The farm crisis in the 80s led him to put his business degree to work at Bank Midwest, NA where he served as a vice president for 23 years before retiring.

Mr. Florea was a member of the Glen Ulmer American Legion Post 288 where he served in many leadership roles and also a member of the United Methodist Church, Maryville VFW Post 442 and Elks Lodge 760. He coached American Legion baseball and supported the North Nodaway Mustangs as president of the Booster Club.

He was instrumental in raising funds for the lighting system and built the concession stand at the Hopkins City Park. He served on the Hopkins Community Club board. He was elected multiple times to the North Nodaway R-VI School Board, Hopkins City Council and Hopkins Township Board.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 pm, Sunday, December 22 and services will be held at 10 am, Monday, December 23 at Wray Memorial United Methodist Church, Hopkins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Glen Ulmer American Legion Post 288, PO Box 235, Hopkins, MO 64461.

