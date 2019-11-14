Vervil “Bill” Roush, 91, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at KC Hospice House, Kansas City.

He was born April 9, 1928, to Lester and Ruby Riley Roush in Siam, IA. He graduated from Maryville High School.

On September 23, 1950, he married Rosemary Shelton. She preceded him in death in 1997.

A celebration of his life will be from 3 to 5 pm, Tuesday, November 26 at A&G Restaurant, 208 N. Main, Maryville, MO 64468. There will be a private burial.

Memorials may be made to Harvesters – The Community Food Network at www.harvesters.org/Check-Out-Hunger or mail checks to Harvesters – The Community Food Network c/o Check-Out Hunger Food Drive, 3801 Topping Avenue, KCMO, 64129.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.