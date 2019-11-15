The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced the five Grinch Marshal candidates, one of whom will lead the Chamber’s fifth annual Christmas Parade beginning at 6:30 pm, Friday, December 6.

The five nominees are Vince Shelby, Nodaway County Fair Board, Kevin Pitts, Maryville Middle School, Tom Beattie, Association of Group Homes, Greg McDanel, Host Lions Club and Doug Meyer, Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Voting is now underway at Walmart. Voting will end Wednesday, December 4. Every dollar donated is a vote for that Grinch. The nominee who receives the most votes will be the Grinch Marshall of the Christmas parade and the non-profit they represent will receive all monies collected in the voting process.

Here are the nominees:

Dr. Vincent Shelby:

His nomination read, “The Nodaway County Fair Board has nominated Dr. Vince Shelby, currently serving as a Board Member. Dr. Shelby has been a member of the Nodaway County Fair Board since 1992, working constantly and passionately on the financial health of the board and maintaining a safe and family-friendly experience for the community. Dr. Shelby donates countless hours of personal time on monthly meetings and traveling to conventions to prepare and help organize the fair to be awesome and enjoyed by all ages!”

Kevin Pitts:

His nomination read, “The Maryville Middle School – Student Welfare Account has nominated Kevin Pitts, currently serving as the Middle School principal. Principal Pitts has worked in the Maryville School District for 23 years, serving in capacities ranging from para, to teacher, and now principal. He gives a lot to the kids of Maryville. Parents, staff and students love working with Principal Pitts!”

Tom Beattie:

His nomination read, “The Association of Group Homes, Nodaway County Services has nominated Tom Beattie. Tom has been a member of the Group Homes family for eight years. Tom is a visionary for our agency – driving the kind and quality of services for the Nodaway County citizens living with disabilities towards constant improvement.”

Greg McDanel:

His nomination read, “The Maryville Host Lions Club has nominated Greg McDanel. Greg is a member of the Maryville Host Lions. As a member of the Host Lions and the City Manager of our Community, he brings a wealth of knowledge to our club that is invaluable.”

Doug Meyer:

His nomination read, “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County has nominated Doug Meyer. Currently Doug is serving as both a Big Brother to Ethan and President of the BBBS Board, serving on the board since 2017.”

Registration for the parade is open and free for anyone who would like to be involved. Preregistration is strongly encouraged. Forms can be found at: maryvillechamber.com/chamber-christmas-parade