Allen Ray Orgeron, 81, Maryville, died Monday, November 4, 2024, at his home.

He was born June 16, 1943, in New Orleans, LA, to Edward J. and Lena Lynn Theriot Orgeron, Sr. He grew up in Louisiana and graduated from Opelousas Senior High, and later attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana, Lafayette.

Mr. Orgeron was a salesman and worked over 24 years for Ecolab. He retired in 2004 and moved to the Maryville area in 2006.

He was an 18 years member of the Maryville Host Lions Club.

Mr. Orgeron’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life service will be held from 1 to 3 pm, Sunday, November 17 at the Mozingo Event Center, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Maryville Host Lions Club, Angel of the Month, and can be sent c/o Brian Schieber at the Nodaway Valley Bank, 304 N. Main Street, Maryville, MO, 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.