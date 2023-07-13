William “Bill” Joseph Archer, 71, Conception Jct., died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph.

He was born June 5, 1952, in Maryville, to Hubert Benedict and Dorothy Veronica Wiederholt Archer at St. Francis Hospital. He graduated in 1970 from Jefferson High School, Conception Jct., and from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, in 1975 with an ag business degree.

Mr. Archer was a farmer.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, July 21 at St. Columba Parish, Conception. Visitation will be held at 9 am at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Columba Church, 311 Roosevelt St, Conception Jct., MO 64434 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

