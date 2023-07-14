The New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter has become the beneficiary of two different estates, Mary JoAnne Curnutt and Doris Porterfield.

After being notified over a year ago by each woman’s estate separately, the proceeds have been received just recently. Shelter Director Wendy Combs said the funds have been invested in the Northwest Missouri Community Fund to earn interest as the NNHS board determines how to use it.

The Curnutt Estate has given a total of $657,415.63 to the animal shelter. The Porterfield Estate has donated $580,000. Curnutt was from the Tarkio, Rock Port area and Porterfield was from Clearmont.

Combs said she had not met either woman and didn’t think either had set foot in the shelter. Amy Elam, representative of the Curnutt Estate said the New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter was the closest shelter and they liked the way the shelter was operated, according to Combs. Curnutt had no immediate family, was big in education, music and had two pet cats.

Combs said the shelter’s HVAC system needs to be replaced. In 2018, it was going to cost $175,000, Combs is estimating over $200,000 will be needed to do the work now. The reason for the high cost is the shelter has to follow state guidelines on regulating temperature and air circulation. The current system is “nickle and diming” the finances of the shelter. Recently, replacing a compressor had cost $4,900 to replace.

Combs said when she first started in 2014 she would worry about whether she would be able to make the payroll and bills. Now, she has financial security with the two estates funding.

She estimates $25,000 a month in expenses for the animal shelter’s payroll, vet bills, utilities, food, litter and other supplies. This is why the humane society continues to fund raise. The operating expenses of the animal shelter will continue to rise. The adoption fees paid do not cover the cost of spaying the female animals.

Combs said the late Sharon Bonnett’s travel tours had brought in $25,000 a year which the shelter will no longer receive. The shelter also receives $8,500 to $9,000 a year in memorials.

“I’m thankful for all donations,” Combs said.

Besides the HVAC system replacement, the board is looking at remodeling to improve the shelter operations; installing a commercial grade washer and dryer for the continual laundry done at the shelter; building a garage, the isolation of sick animals from other animals, and possible other projects. None of these are “set in stone.”

The board is dealing with Evergy and a solar company in studying solar panels.

Henderson Engineering, Kansas City, is doing a study on the animal shelter for $12,000. Part of the funds to pay for this comes from a $5,000 Rickard Trust grant. Jeff Smith of Smith Contracting is the shelter’s local contractor.

Combs said the 2004 constructed building was recently paid off.