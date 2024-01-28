A pioneer; an innovator or a person who makes a new track through wild country are both definitions of the word trailblazer.

On January 17, nearly 30 area high school students and their adult school representatives gathered for a youth Trailblazer event at Mozingo Lake Conference Center. The program for the day was designed by the Northwest Communities Care Coalition (NWCC) to educate area students about mental illness, vaping/tobacco, the dangers of substance use and the various paths to consider in an effort to meet personal outcome goals and support those around us.

The five Nodaway County schools represented at the event were North Nodaway, St. Gregory’s, Northeast Nodaway, Jefferson and South Nodaway. In addition to enjoying networking games with students from other schools, the participants heard from a panel of certified peer specialists who shared personal stories of lived experience. The group learned about the tobacco and vape companies’ newest ploys, which was copied from old ideas, to hook youth on nicotine, touched on a curriculum called “Destructive Decisions,” and feasted on pizza compliments of the NW Health Service team and Dominos.

At the end of the day, students were given the opportunity to provide feedback about the event.

One student commented, “I love this program and I have ideas to share with the rest of my school.”

Another student found the program personally helpful, “I am taking away that my feelings are valid and to be confident in myself. Thank you!”

The NWCC coalition consists of area organizations and community volunteers who are passionate about positive health outcomes for the region. In addition to the voluntary efforts of community members Jamie Baker, Teri Harr, and Christi Miller, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Northwest Health Services, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Family Guidance Center, MU Extension, Connections Counseling & Wellness, Northwest Missouri State University, University Health Kansas City, St. Joseph Youth Alliance, and Atchison County Health Department contributed to the thought-provoking Trailblazer event.

Much of the NWCC team’s focus is on mental health and substance use prevention. This was the second annual event held by the team and they plan to continue to offer education and awareness opportunities to the youth and other community members. The team welcomes new thoughts and ideas to improve their efforts. Any individual who is interested in joining the collaborative team or would like more information about the initiatives, please contact Bridget.Kenny@mymlc.com or call 660.562.7945.