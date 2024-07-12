Bernadine Lorene Locke Randall, 90, Skidmore, died Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born to Arthur Locke and Irene Brazier Locke on November 29, 1933, in Baxter Springs, KS. Her mother died when she was 10 and she lived with the Harlin Reed family through high school.

She was a 1953 graduate of the Skidmore High School.

She married Kenneth R. Randall on August 9, 1953.

She later became an LPN and worked for the United States Air Force.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, July 12 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Services will be at 10 am, Saturday, July 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1721 South Munn, Maryville. Burial will be in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

