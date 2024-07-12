Baylee Hope Kropf, 21, of Warrensburg, formerly of Maryville, died Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

She was born on October 25, 2002, in St. Joseph, to Christopher Kropf and Catalina Suarez.

She graduated from Maryville High School and volunteered at the New Nodaway County Animal Shelter.

While living in Warrensburg, she was employed by UDC.

She was engaged to be married to Jonathon Holbrook who also died in the vehicle accident.

Survivors include her parents Christopher Kropf and Catalina Suarez (Joshua Lewis); sister, Maria Lewis; numerous friends and family.

Visitation for Miss Kropf will be held from 9 am to 6 pm, Saturday, July 13th at Price Funeral Home.

Miss Kropf will be cremated following the visitation.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.