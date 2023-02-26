The Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde have reopened their monastery to the public.

“Hospitality is a major component of the Benedictine charism, so it is with great excitement we can fully open our doors once again now that the COVID pandemic has subsided,” Director of Communications Kelley Baldwin said.

The Benedictine Sisters have welcomed the public for Mass for several months and have now opened their Adoration Chapel for private prayer, as well as their Relic Chapel and monastery gift shop, for regular hours.

“For the health and wellbeing of our Sisters and guests who are immunocompromised, we ask all guests who are not vaccinated and boosted to please wear a mask while indoors,” Baldwin said.

Mass times are 8:30 am on Sundays and Solemnities, 7:30 am Mondays through Fridays, and 8 am on Saturdays.

The Adoration Chapel is open for private prayer and the Relic Chapel and monastery gift shop are open from after Mass until 11:30 am and from 1:30 to 4 pm Sundays and Solemnities, from 9:30 to 11:30 am and 1:15 to 4 pm, Mondays through Fridays, and only during Mass on Saturdays.

For more information or to confirm prayer times on special days, please visit BenedictineSisters.org or call 660.944.2221.