The Benedictine Monastery Gift Shop, located at the front entrance in Clyde, is open after Mass until 11:30 am and from 1:30 to 4 pm, Sundays and Solemnites; from 9:30 to 11:30 am and 1:15 to 4 pm, Mondays through Fridays, and during Mass on Saturdays. A gift shop exclusive, Sister Josetta’s hand-poured candles, are made with palm wax and a drop of Holy Water.