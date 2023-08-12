The voters of the city of Barnard cast 29 ballots August 8 as the only General Election occurring in Nodaway County.

The ballot posed the question, “Shall the general city sales tax ordinance, described as follows, be approved?

Ordinance No. 301, imposing a city sales tax for general municipal purposes at a rate of one-fourth of one percent (1/4 of 1%) on the receipts from all retail sales of property or services within the City which are subject to taxation by the State of Missouri under the provisions of Sections 144.10 to 144.525, RSMo.”

The results of the election was overwhelming with 20 voters opposing the question and nine voters marking the “yes” on the ballot.

The question failed.