After the Northwest Men’s Basketball Team scored a 65-51 win over Central Oklahoma the team claimed the program’s 10th straight MIAA league title in Bearcat Arena February 23. Northwest moved its season mark to 26-2 overall and 19-2 in MIAA play. Northwest extended its overall winning streak to 12 victories in a row and its home-court win streak to 14 consecutive triumphs. The Bearcat team was seeded at the top for the MIAA tourney in Kansas City and will begin its play at 12 pm, Thursday, March 2 for the quarterfinals in the Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City.