On February 27, 10-Squared Women donated $8,700 to the NWMO Docudrama, to help the program kick off. Amanda Twaddle, center, represented 10-Squared Women while Melody Bix and Angee Clements represented the Docudrama.

The Docudrama will return October 2023 and will invite sophomores, juniors and seniors from area schools. It will be held at the Pickering Lions Horse Show Arena and the Union Township Fire Department, Pickering.

Bringing the Docudrama back are five mothers who have lost children in vehicular accidents. They are Clements, Bix, Jennifer Miller, Brenda Neff and Tracie Price.