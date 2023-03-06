The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food establishments around the county during the month of February.

Kawasaki Motors, 28147 Business Highway 71, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: February 2

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No self closer on restroom door.

Nutrition on Main, 104 B South Main, Maryville, pre-opening inspection

Inspection date: February 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No air gap on drain of 3-bay sink. No sanitizer or test kits. Thermometers needed in fridge units. Unshielded light bulbs in store room. Correct by February 13.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: Follow up: February 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Broken lids on ingredient bin. Bad gaskets on cook prep table. Steam table cabinets need to be cleaned. Pans with no handles used for scoops. Broken tile by walk-in cooler. Standing water under soda racks. Bad leakage around men’s stool, plumber contacted. Self-closer on employee restroom door is broken. Many bench seats and padded chairs are worn, ripped.

Subway, 524 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: February 10

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Kitchen and backroom floor dirty, especially under shelves, tables and sink.

Taco Bell, 1117 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: February 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Boxes of food items stored on floor of walk-in cooler.

Mooyah Burger, 800 University Drive, medium priority

Inspection date: February 21

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Loose caulking hanging from hood above grill.

Zen Japanese, 800 University Drive, medium priority

Inspection date: February 21

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Scoop with handle in raw chicken at cooks prep table.

Einstein Brothers, 800 University Drive, medium priority

Inspection date: February 21

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Chick-Fil-A, 800 University Drive, medium priority

Inspection date: February 21

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Shake base dispenser tube not cut diagonally.

NWMSU-Horace Mann, 800 University Drive, high priority

Inspection date: February 21

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

NWMSU-Campus, Aramark, 800 University Drive, high priority

Inspection date: February 21

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Milk dispenser tubes not cut diagonally in the Mongolian Grill. Floor popped by 3-bay sink of main dish room. Caulking mildewed by 3-bay sink. Ceiling tiles damaged/missing throughout kitchen. Peeling paint on walls, hallway areas the worst. Flooring peeling in bakery station. Dry storage lights have plastic sleeves for shielding but several missing end caps.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East 1st Street, high priority

Inspection date: February 27

Criticals: Dead roaches in utility room. Pest service sprays monthly.

Non-criticals: None.

Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: February 27

Criticals: PHF’s not held at 41 degrees or below, corrected on site. Dirty can opener, COS.

Non-criticals: No handwashing signage at hand sink near drive-thru. Bad door seals on reach-in doors to walk-in cooler. Two damaged booth seats, not cleanable. Dirty ice chutes on soda dispensers, COS. Damaged wall by hang sanitizer dispenser. Damaged wall by hand sanitizer dispenser by women’s restrooms. Ceiling tile open by pizza oven. Caulking dirty around women’s restroom stools. Food safety training needed for some employees.

Hy-Vee Gas, 1215 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: February 28

Criticals: Open display case food temps not held at 41 degrees or below, COS.

Non-criticals: Front carpet worn and dirty.

Hy-Vee Deli, 1217 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: February 28

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Rusting peeling paint in Hussman cooler.