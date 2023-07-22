The annual Chip Strong Memorial Golf Tournament that helps support Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball is set for Friday, September 8, at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

The four-person best shot will tee off with a shotgun start at noon.

Cost is $125 per golfer, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, t-shirt, Titleist golf balls and lunch.

Sponsorships are also available for the event: classic: $2,000, that includes entry fee for two teams; double eagle: $1,250, includes entry fee for one team; eagle: $500; birdie: $250 and golf cart: $100.

Contact Bearcat associate men’s basketball coach Zach Schneider, zschneider@nwmissouri.edu with questions.