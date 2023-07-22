The Maryville Public Library is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce July

Business of the Month.

Located at 509 North Main, the library helps local citizens succeed and enjoy life by reading, learning, creating and connecting. It truly offers something for patrons of all ages and with all interests.

Nominated for its outstanding customer service and superb programming, its nomination reads, “I am always impressed by the number of outreach events ….Whether it is story times, educational sessions, or the children’s business fair, they are innovative in how they interact with the community to encourage lifelong learning. The staff is always exceptionally helpful and the library is a tremendous resource to the community.”

Learn more about the library at its website, maryvillepubliclibrary.lib.mo. us/. Library hours are 9 to 6, Monday through Friday and 9 to 3, Saturdays.

The Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service, and professional relationships.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should meet at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

The Chamber urges others to help in recognizing an outstanding area business by nominating it for a Business of the Month award.

Nominations may be made by any customer or Chamber member. All nominations must be submitted on the Business of the Month Nomination form accessible by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com. Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.