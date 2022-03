Platte Valley won its second straight Missouri Class 1 State Championship with a 63-50 win over Delta on March 12 at Missouri State University in Springfield. Team members include: front, Claire Galbraith, Stephanie Turpin, Jaclyn Pappert and Samantha Terry; middle, Madelyn Swinford, Andrea Riley, Tejay Freemyer, Maleeha Bliley, Kayley Hauber, Mackenzie Swinford and Tiana Wiedemann; back, Assistant Coach Charlea Lewis, Assistant Coach Kensey Dyer, Kali Redden, Christina Turpin, Aubrey Mattson, Maggie Collins, Brylie Angle, Sarah Langford and Head Coach Tyler Pedersen.

