Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/8/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Anderson, Sundell & Skinner, P.C. for BRO-B074(62) bridge documents.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to MFA Oil for oil; to Vander Haag’s for equipment; to C. Swinford for reimbursement; to Gray Oil for fuel; to Delbert’s Garage for vehicle repair.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80104-80128.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Melissa Birdsell, Voices of Courage *Extension Council Expense Report for February 2022; email from Jerri Dearmont, NW Regional Council of Governments regarding a needs assessment; email from Greg McDanel re: 270th Street.

Burns signed the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Request for Funds (RFF) form for Project #2018-PF-07 on BRO-B074(62) Bridge. The RFF was for the amount of $27,230.97 to Emery Sapp & Sons.

The commission reviewed an email from Greg McDanel, Maryville city manager, requesting consideration of splitting the cost of a Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) for Village O from American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The PER would assess current conditions, provide options and cost estimates. McDanel stated he anticipates a full PER would cost between $20,000-40,000. McDanel plans to discuss with Polk Township as well to contribute to the cost. The commission plans to speak further with McDanel before moving ahead. A call was taken from Debbie Snyder, city councilwoman from City of Barnard, with a question about expenses covered through ARPA funds.

The commission viewed the progress of BRO-B074(62) Bridge and inspected Road #652 both in Jackson Township and did an inspection of Bridge #700 in Jefferson Township, Bridge #985 in Washington Township and Roads #628-629 in Polk Township. They also drove the roads in Village O.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented ARPA requests from North Star Advocacy Center for gravel or asphalt in the alley. The commission recommended she contact the City of Maryville. A request for funds from Nodaway County Services was also reviewed with no action taken.

The commission worked with Tammy Carter, human resources director on administrative costs for FEMA-4451-DR-MO.

A loan officer from a local financial institution called in to discuss a road status. There was no record of the road being open and an easement will be sought.

Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, stopped in to discuss numbers on the Sales Tax Report.

Jeff Meyers, Jackson Township trustee, called in to