Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the Commissioner’s Office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/23/22. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve closed session commission minutes dated 8/23/22. The motion passed.

Approved: N/A

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None printed.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Allen Ready Mix Concrete, Inc. for concrete on half tank car at previous Bridge #316 location; to Murphy Tractor for a 2022 Furukawa FX55A jack hammer.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Northwest Newsflash newsletter; thank you from NW Regional Council of Governments; sheriff inmate report for July 2022.

Reviewed bids from Road Builders, Travis Gentry, present; John Deere/Murphy Tractor, Ben Aldrich, present and Foley Equipment/CAT. A comparison was made of the bids provided. Additional spec and warranty information was requested of all three vendors as the equipment bid was not an exact match. Walk made a motion to move forward with the bid from John Deere at the price of $9,551.38 with a two-year warranty. All in favor. A requisition was filled out by Road and Bridge Supervisor Brian Engle. The equipment will be paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Engle, along with the commission, looked at Bridge #316 that was replaced with a half tank car.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A resident came in to discuss a tube on Road #523 on the Green/Nodaway Townships’ line. Engle and the commission made arrangements to look at this with the resident.

The commission, along with Engle, looked at a tube on Road #523 in Nodaway Township and looked at a bridge replacement with a tube on Road #524 in Green Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 8/30/2022.