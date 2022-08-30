The Nodaway County Senior Center received a $5,000 America’s Farmers Grow Communities program from the Bayer Fund grant thanks to local farmer Dorothy Schafer.

The program partners with farmers to provide grants to local non-profits and schools to help their communities.

The Nodaway County Senior Center will use the funds for the Angel Program.

“Thank you to Dorothy and Bayer for the donation to our Angel Program,” said Amie Firavich, Nodaway County Senior Center administrator. “It will help our seniors of Nodaway County who are unable financially to afford nutritious meals.”

Farmers can enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation that started August 1. To learn more about the enrollment process and how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit Americasfarmers.com. Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.